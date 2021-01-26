This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Violent Clashes Increase in Tunisia After Death of Protester
Tunisian protesters block a street during clashes with security forces in the Ettadhamen city suburb on the northwestwern outskirts of Tunis on Jan. 18, 2021, the fourth night of protests in the wake of longstading economic and social crises. (Fethi Belaid/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Tunisia
protesters

Violent Clashes Increase in Tunisia After Death of Protester

The Media Line Staff
01/26/2021

Clashes between protesters and police in west-central Tunisia have become more violent following the death of a protester.

Haykel Rachdi reportedly was hit by a tear gas canister while protesting in the town of Sbeitla, located about three hours south of the country’s capital of Tunis. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, according to reports.

Following his death, a group of protesters tried to burn down the local police station. Demonstrations over inequality and police abuses were planned for the capital and throughout the country for Tuesday.

The protests began earlier this month on the 10th anniversary of the Jasmine Revolution, Tunisia’s uprising in 2011 as part of the Arab Spring. The revolution brought democracy to Tunisia, but not economic prosperity.

