Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Virginia School Expels Jewish Students After Complaints of Severe Antisemitic Harassment, Lawsuit Claims
Nysmith School for the Gifted. (Screenshot: nysmith.com/)

Virginia School Expels Jewish Students After Complaints of Severe Antisemitic Harassment, Lawsuit Claims

The Media Line Staff
07/03/2025

A couple in Virginia has filed a civil rights complaint after their three children were expelled from the Nysmith School for the Gifted, a private institution in Herndon, alleging the school retaliated against them for raising concerns about antisemitic bullying. The complaint, submitted to the Virginia Attorney General’s Office of Civil Rights by the Louis D. Brandeis Center, accuses the school and Headmaster Kenneth R. Nysmith of failing to address escalating harassment targeting the family’s 11-year-old daughter.

Parents Brian Vazquez and Ashok Roy said the abuse began after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel that killed over 1,200 people. According to the filing, classmates called Jewish students “baby-killers,” said they “deserve to die,” and placed pro-Palestinian stickers on school property. Students allegedly told the couple’s daughter that “everyone at the school is against Jews and Israel.”

Despite initially promising to intervene, Nysmith allegedly took no steps to protect the student. The complaint says he worsened the situation by displaying a Palestinian flag in the school gym, after which the harassment intensified. “Mr. Nysmith promised to take action but did nothing,” the complaint states.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Two days after a meeting where the parents again sought help, the family received an email expelling all three children. The school cited a “profound lack of trust” from the parents.

The lawsuit also references a classroom project that portrayed Adolf Hitler as a “strong historical leader,” which was shared with the school community, further distressing the family.

News Updates
Antisemitism
Ashok Roy
Brian Vazquez
Jewish students
Kenneth Nysmith
Nysmith School
Virginia lawsuit
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods