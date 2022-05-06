Voting Opens for Expats in Lebanon’s Parliamentary Election

Lebanese expatriates began voting on Friday for parliamentary elections, state media said, two years into an unprecedented economic crisis that spurred a mass exodus from the country. It is the second time in the country’s history that citizens residing abroad are able to vote for their 128 representatives, in elections set to be held in Lebanon itself on May 15. Citizens living abroad began voting at 7 am Beirut time on Friday in nine Arab countries and in Iran. Polling stations will be open on Sunday for Lebanese abroad in 48 other countries.