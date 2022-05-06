The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Voting Opens for Expats in Lebanon’s Parliamentary Election
A Lebanese official observes the voting process through screens in an operations room at the Foreign Ministry in Beirut on May 6, 2022. (Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Lebanon
parliamentary election
expatriates

Voting Opens for Expats in Lebanon’s Parliamentary Election

The Media Line Staff
05/06/2022

Lebanese expatriates began voting on Friday for parliamentary elections, state media said, two years into an unprecedented economic crisis that spurred a mass exodus from the country. It is the second time in the country’s history that citizens residing abroad are able to vote for their 128 representatives, in elections set to be held in Lebanon itself on May 15. Citizens living abroad began voting at 7 am Beirut time on Friday in nine Arab countries and in Iran. Polling stations will be open on Sunday for Lebanese abroad in 48 other countries.

