LIVE: Voting Underway in Kazakhstan Presidential Elections
A member of a local election commission prepares a polling station in Astana on November 19, 2022, a day before Kazakhstan's snap presidential elections. (VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO / AFP) (Photo by VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP via Getty Images)
Mohammad Al-Kassim
11/20/2022

[Astana] Voting began in Kazakhstan on Sunday morning, and millions of Kazakhs are casting their ballots to select the country’s president for the next seven years.

The favorite to win is incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is one of six candidates running, including two women.

The vote comes 10 months after deadly protests that began over fuel prices rocked the Central Asian country and left more than 230 people dead.

Government officials are hailing the election as an historic event that will help transform the country.

However, the opposition here says these elections and the expected results will only bolster the 69 year old president’s desire to stay in power.

The presidential election race has created little debate on who will lead this Central Asia country for the next seven years but did leave some unanswered questions on the state of democracy.

