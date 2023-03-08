Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Want Egyptian Citizenship? All It Takes Is Dollars.
(Pixabay)
News Updates
Egypt
dollars
Citizenship

Want Egyptian Citizenship? All It Takes Is Dollars.

The Media Line Staff
03/08/2023

Foreigners can acquire Egyptian citizenship if they purchase property in US dollars or deposit dollars in an Egyptian bank, The New Arab reported, citing local media reports which quote the official gazette. The amounts cited are real estate property valued at $300,000 or deposits of $500,000 in an Egyptian bank. The deposited money must be withdrawn three years later in Egyptian pounds and with no interest.

Egypt’s economy has suffered from a shortage of US dollars in recent months. At the same time, the Central Bank of Egypt has devaluated the Egyptian pound before the US dollar three times, weakening the local currency almost 50% in the last year.

The economic crisis has forced the Egyptian government to look for new sources of foreign currency.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.