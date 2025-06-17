War Will Continue Until Fordo Is Hit, Israeli National Security Adviser Says

Israel’s national security adviser said Tuesday evening that the war with Iran will not end before Israel targets the heavily fortified Fordo nuclear facility—a declaration that confirms Israel’s intent to strike one of Iran’s most protected and secretive enrichment sites, located deep underground near the province of Qom.

In a live interview with Channel 12 News, National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said the campaign is “entirely blue and white”—indicating it is fully Israeli and not reliant on foreign military involvement. He emphasized that while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in close contact with US President Donald Trump, “we never received any promise the US would take part.”

Hanegbi also addressed Iran’s internal unrest, saying there were signs the Iranian public “are responding positively” to the Israeli strikes, though he cautioned it’s unclear whether they will rise up against the regime.

His comments came just hours after Trump intensified his public stance against Iran, calling for its “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” in a series of online posts. “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding,” Trump wrote, referring to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.”

US officials said Israel had earlier proposed killing Khamenei, but the White House opposed the idea over concerns it could escalate the conflict. Trump, returning early from the Group of Seven summit, expressed frustration over Iran’s refusal to make a deal and said he now wants “a complete give-up” of its nuclear program.

The US has moved warships and aircraft into the region and set up a task force to help Americans seeking to leave Israel and neighboring countries.