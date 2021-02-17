Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Warner Music Invests in Rotana Music, Largest Mideast Record Label
Home of Warner Music Group in downtown L.os Angeles., located at the historic Ford Motor Company Factory building, on Sept. 30, 2020. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
News Updates
music
Investment

Warner Music Invests in Rotana Music, Largest Mideast Record Label

The Media Line Staff
02/17/2021

Warner Music has invested in Rotana Music, the Middle East’s largest record label. Warner Music Group announced Tuesday that it bought a minority stake in Rotana, which is owned by Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince al-Waleed bin Talal.

The value of the deal was not announced. The Wall Street Journal reported before the announcement that the companies were nearing a deal that would have valued Rotana at close to $200 million.

As part of the deal, ADA Worldwide, Warner’s label services division, will distribute Rotana releases outside of the Middle East and North Africa.

Rotana is the Arab world’s largest record label, which has signed some of the biggest music stars in the Arab world. The prince has investments in several major Western companies, such as the Four Seasons hotel chain and Twitter.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.