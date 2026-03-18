WATCH: Iranian Missile Barrage Hits Central Israel; 2 Dead in Ramat Gan

An Iranian missile barrage struck central Israel overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, killing two civilians in Ramat Gan and damaging infrastructure across the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, as part of multiple waves of missile fire launched after midnight.

Israeli emergency services said the victims, an elderly couple, were killed when a missile carrying a cluster warhead hit a residential building in Ramat Gan. Submunitions penetrated the structure and exploded inside, causing fatal injuries and significant damage to the building.

Authorities reported several impact sites across central Israel during the overnight attack, indicating multiple waves of incoming fire over a period of hours. The strikes caused widespread damage in densely populated areas, though the full extent of the destruction was not immediately detailed.

In Tel Aviv, shrapnel from one of the strikes damaged platforms and infrastructure at the Savidor central railway station. Train services at the station were temporarily suspended as a result of the damage.