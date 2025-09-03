Donate
‘We Are a Space Nation’: Herzog Hails Launch of Israel’s Ofek 19 Satellite 
Israel's Ofek 13 spy satellite is launched into orbit on March 29, 2023. (Israel Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office)

The Media Line Staff
09/03/2025

“We are not just a startup nation, we are a space nation,” President Isaac Herzog declared after witnessing the launch of Israel’s Ofek 19 satellite. 

The Defense Ministry confirmed the successful launch late Monday, carried out from Palmachim airbase with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). The radar observation satellite has entered orbit, begun transmitting data, and passed initial tests. Engineers are conducting additional checks before transferring operations to the IDF’s Unit 9900, which handles visual intelligence. 

Ofek 19, orbiting at 500 kilometers, represents the latest addition to Israel’s longstanding reconnaissance satellite program. It follows the March 2023 launch of Ofek 13 and was propelled by a three-stage Shavit launcher. The spacecraft circles the Earth every 90 minutes, with full operational service expected within days. 

Herzog, who attended the launch alongside Defense Minister Israel Katz, senior Defense Ministry officials, and IAI executives, described the achievement as the product of “years of exceptional work that has reached places we can’t even imagine.” He emphasized that space represents humanity’s future and that Israel must secure its place there for strategic purposes. 

IAI CEO Boaz Levy said the satellite provides “an eye in the sky, expanding control of the Middle East from space.” He highlighted that with two launches in two months, Israel has reinforced its position as a global space power. 

Defense officials stressed the long-term security edge provided by such capabilities, particularly in facing long-range threats. As Herzog noted, the launch reflects both technological innovation and strategic necessity: “It’s exciting to see the fantastic capabilities of Israeli industries.” 

