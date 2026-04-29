‘We Can Perhaps Agree That We Do Not Always Agree’: King Charles Addresses Congress, Visits White House

Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla met US leaders and addressed Congress during a state visit to Washington, D.C., marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The royal couple arrived April 27, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland aboard the Royal Air Force Voyager Vespina, beginning their first US visit by a reigning British monarch since 2007. The opening day included a private tea at the White House with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, followed by a tour of a newly unveiled and expanded White House beehive on the South Lawn.

They later attended a garden party at the British ambassador’s residence in Washington, where more than 650 guests were served over 2,500 sandwiches prepared by the embassy’s chef.

On the second day, the king and queen met members of Trump’s cabinet before Charles delivered an address to both houses of Congress. In his speech, the king referred to “times of great uncertainty” facing both countries and emphasized long-standing ties between the United States and the United Kingdom.

“With the spirit of 1776 in our minds,” he said, “we can perhaps agree that we do not always agree.” He added that when the two nations align, they can achieve significant outcomes “not just for the benefit of our peoples, but of all peoples.”

Charles also spoke about the limits of executive power and the influence of leaders, “America’s words carry weight and meaning, as they have since independence,” adding, “The actions of this great nation matter even more.”

The king referenced his five years of service in the Royal Navy while discussing security cooperation between the United States, Europe, and NATO. He also addressed climate issues, stating, “From the depths of the Atlantic to the disastrously melting ice-caps of the Arctic, the commitment and expertise of the United States Armed Forces and its allies lie at the heart of NATO pledged to each other’s defense, protecting our citizens and interests, keeping North Americans and Europeans safe from our common adversaries.”

The visit included a state dinner at the White House, where President Trump praised the United Kingdom for the “richest inheritance one nation could give to another.” The king presented the president with a bell from his World War II submarine namesake, HMS Trump.

The royal visit is set to continue in New York City with a memorial service for victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.