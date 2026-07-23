‘We Prevented the Destruction of the Third Temple’: Netanyahu’s Tisha B’Av Call for Unity 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a Tisha B’Av message on Wednesday, characterizing it as a call for national unity, with a view to the challenges Israelis have faced over the past three years.

“On the eve of Tisha B’Av, we remember the destruction of the Temple Mount. We remember the terrible price of hatred and corruption within us,” he said. “In the last three years, in joint forces, we prevented the destruction of the Third Temple.”

Tisha B’Av is the annual Jewish day of mourning commemorating the destruction of the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem and other tragedies in Jewish history.

Netanyahu said Israelis had chosen solidarity over division during a difficult period.

“Instead of a brotherly war, we were brothers who fought side by side in order to fulfill the requests of our souls,” he said. “We united forces, fought like lions, and together we saved the State of Israel. We showed the world that the people of Israel are a brave people, with a brave army, a generation of heroes.”

While acknowledging that Israel still faces significant challenges, Netanyahu expressed confidence in the country’s future.

“We prevented the destruction of the Temple and achieved great achievements. Even though the kingdom is not yet complete, even though we still have many challenges ahead of us, I am certain, with all my heart, that we will overcome them,” he said.

The prime minister also outlined his political goal following the election.

“As Prime Minister of Israel, I intend to deepen the unity within us. Therefore, I will act to establish a broad national government, a stable government that will take care of our security and our future,” Netanyahu said.

He acknowledged that the election campaign would bring disagreements but argued that Israelis share more common ground than is often apparent.

Concluding his address, Netanyahu invoked what he described as the central lesson of Tisha B’Av.

“And here is the great lesson. In the hatred of hatred, we were destroyed. In the love of Israel, we rose. And together, with the help of God, we will ensure the eternity of Israel.”