Weapon in Iranian Nuclear Scientist Killing Was Made in Israel, State TV Says

The weapon used in the assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was made in Israel, Iran’s state television reported. The remains of the weapon collected from the site of the attack bear the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry, Iran’s Press TV reported Monday citing an unnamed source. Also on Monday, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Rear-Admiral Ali Shamkhani, told state TV that Fakhrizadeh was killed in an operation that was “very complex, using electronic equipment and no one was present at the scene.” He blamed the “Zionist regime and the Mossad,” Israel’s intelligence agency, and said that the exiled opposition group, The People’s Mujahedeen of Iran (MEK), also were involved. Fakhrizadeh’s funeral was set for Monday with senior military commanders and his family in attendance, the French news agency AFP reported. The semi-official Fars news website had reported shortly after the attack that it had been carried out by a remote-controlled machine gun, and that no people were at the scene.