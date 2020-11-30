You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Weapon in Iranian Nuclear Scientist Killing Was Made in Israel, State TV Says
Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed on Nov. 27, 2020 in an assassination blamed on Israel. (Tasnim News Agency/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Iran
Iranian scientist
Nuclear
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
Assassination

Weapon in Iranian Nuclear Scientist Killing Was Made in Israel, State TV Says

The Media Line Staff
11/30/2020

The weapon used in the assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was made in Israel, Iran’s state television reported. The remains of the weapon collected from the site of the attack bear the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry, Iran’s Press TV reported Monday citing an unnamed source. Also on Monday, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Rear-Admiral Ali Shamkhani, told state TV that Fakhrizadeh was killed in an operation that was “very complex, using electronic equipment and no one was present at the scene.” He blamed the “Zionist regime and the Mossad,” Israel’s intelligence agency, and said that the exiled opposition group, The People’s Mujahedeen of Iran (MEK), also were involved. Fakhrizadeh’s funeral was set for Monday with senior military commanders and his family in attendance, the French news agency AFP reported. The semi-official Fars news website had reported shortly after the attack that it had been carried out by a remote-controlled machine gun, and that no people were at the scene.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.