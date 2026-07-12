Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Weapons Found in Car Near Paris Synagogue Prompt Terrorism Investigation
The Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul on Rue de la Résistance in Sarcelles, France, August 2007. (Clicsouris/Creative Commons)

Weapons Found in Car Near Paris Synagogue Prompt Terrorism Investigation

The Media Line Staff
07/12/2026

French counterterrorism prosecutors opened an investigation Sunday after police discovered a military-style rifle, a loaded handgun, and ammunition inside an abandoned vehicle near a synagogue in Sarcelles, a Paris suburb with a large Jewish population, prompting authorities to evacuate about 300 people Saturday night.

Domestic intelligence officials alerted police to the vehicle on Rue Henri Dunant at about 9:30 p.m. because of concern that it might be connected to an attack targeting the Jewish community. Officers established a security perimeter and cleared people from nearby restaurants and a movie theater while bomb-disposal specialists searched the car.

No explosives were found. Police recovered a rifle loaded with seven rounds and a handgun containing 10 rounds, according to French reports. The operation ended shortly before midnight. No arrests had been announced, and authorities were working to identify anyone connected to the vehicle and determine why the weapons had been left there.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez confirmed that investigators had found “a long firearm, a military-grade weapon.” Asked whether authorities believed an attack had been imminent, he said, “We simply don’t know.”

Nuñez said the vehicle was in the broader vicinity of the Great Synagogue of Sarcelles rather than immediately outside it. The area also contains restaurants and entertainment venues, leaving investigators to determine whether the synagogue, another location, or no specific site had been selected as a target.

Sarcelles, north of Paris, is home to one of France’s best-known Jewish communities and has previously experienced antisemitic unrest, including attacks on Jewish businesses during demonstrations in 2014.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The investigation comes as France continues to confront elevated antisemitism. The Interior Ministry recorded 1,320 antisemitic acts in 2025, a 16% decline from 2024 but still far above levels recorded before the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and the ensuing Gaza war.

Authorities have not established a motive or confirmed that an attack was being prepared.

News Updates
Antisemitism
France
Paris synagogue
Sarcelles
terrorism investigation
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods