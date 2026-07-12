Weapons Found in Car Near Paris Synagogue Prompt Terrorism Investigation

French counterterrorism prosecutors opened an investigation Sunday after police discovered a military-style rifle, a loaded handgun, and ammunition inside an abandoned vehicle near a synagogue in Sarcelles, a Paris suburb with a large Jewish population, prompting authorities to evacuate about 300 people Saturday night.

Domestic intelligence officials alerted police to the vehicle on Rue Henri Dunant at about 9:30 p.m. because of concern that it might be connected to an attack targeting the Jewish community. Officers established a security perimeter and cleared people from nearby restaurants and a movie theater while bomb-disposal specialists searched the car.

No explosives were found. Police recovered a rifle loaded with seven rounds and a handgun containing 10 rounds, according to French reports. The operation ended shortly before midnight. No arrests had been announced, and authorities were working to identify anyone connected to the vehicle and determine why the weapons had been left there.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez confirmed that investigators had found “a long firearm, a military-grade weapon.” Asked whether authorities believed an attack had been imminent, he said, “We simply don’t know.”

Nuñez said the vehicle was in the broader vicinity of the Great Synagogue of Sarcelles rather than immediately outside it. The area also contains restaurants and entertainment venues, leaving investigators to determine whether the synagogue, another location, or no specific site had been selected as a target.

Sarcelles, north of Paris, is home to one of France’s best-known Jewish communities and has previously experienced antisemitic unrest, including attacks on Jewish businesses during demonstrations in 2014.

The investigation comes as France continues to confront elevated antisemitism. The Interior Ministry recorded 1,320 antisemitic acts in 2025, a 16% decline from 2024 but still far above levels recorded before the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and the ensuing Gaza war.

Authorities have not established a motive or confirmed that an attack was being prepared.