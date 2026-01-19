‘We’re Not Sure the Executions [in Iran] Have Stopped,’ TML Tells Fox News Host John Roberts

For the video of the following interview, click here.

Felice Friedson, President and CEO of The Media Line, spoke with Fox News host John Roberts on Monday night about the uncertain situation in Iran after weeks of protests that were met with crackdowns, internet blackouts, mass imprisonment and atrocities.

“It’s very difficult to ascertain what’s really happening on the ground,” said Friedson. “I’m speaking to many people who are protesting through VPN lines, and it’s hard to gauge.”

Iranians are currently facing an internet blackout as the regime has restricted digital access and hindered reporting, including the ability to secure an accurate number of fatalities. Roberts quoted the Human Rights Activists in Iran news agency, HRANA, which has reported 3,919 fatalities, with 8,949 additional deaths still under investigation, 2,109 severely injured and the number of confirmed detainees reaching 24,669. He pointed out that higher numbers have been reported by other agencies.

Friedson mentioned that a report surfaced from a Kurdish human rights organization regarding atrocities committed by the regime, including a sexual assault perpetrated against a child in custody, while many are missing and unaccounted for.

After a US military operation against Iran seemed imminent last week, President Trump backed off, stating that the regime did not execute 800 prisoners who were marked for the death penalty. However, Roberts observed that the president has again ramped up his rhetoric, calling for new leadership in Iran. “Do you believe that the president saying, ‘Time for regime change in Iran,’ might help to fuel the protesters who are going on the streets?” he asked.

“I think the people in Iran, the one thing that they want is President Trump to intervene. We’re hearing that over and over. They’ve really put their lives on the line this time,” Friedson replied, citing the series of protests since the regime seized control of the country in 1979. “It’s now or never. That is the reality.”

Massive protests erupted in 2022 after the killing of Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by Iran’s morality police over alleged hijab violations. Masih Alinejad, an Iranian American activist, was targeted in an alleged assassination plot in New York shortly after appearing before the United Nations.

“We’re not sure the executions have stopped … and that’s the reality,” Friedson admitted. “Right,” Roberts added, “but the president said he believes that they forestalled 800 hangings, but, I mean, how do you really know at this point?”

The US has not entirely taken military action against Iran off the table, Roberts observed, with the USS Abraham Lincoln approaching the Middle East, having recently passed Indonesia.

Pointing out that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian threatened “all-out war” in response to any potential attack against the supreme leader, Roberts asked if an extensive conflict would break out if the US strikes the Islamic Republic, observing, “They don’t have much left to wage war.”

“Well, they’re pretty sneaky and pretty creative, and the bottom line is unless America goes in—and maybe Israel will join—we don’t know what’s going to play out,” Friedson responded. Developments inside Iran are unfolding over time, she continued, observing that they should be viewed as part of a broader plan, pointing to the recent 12-day war as an example of how such operations “don’t happen in a vacuum” and can take weeks to play out.

“I believe personally that something will probably go down,” Friedson said.

Iran’s judiciary is engaging in increasingly harsh rhetoric and is referring to detainees as “Mossad agents” and “terrorists.” Friedson warned that such accusations are often used to justify executions under Iran’s system.