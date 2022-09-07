Western Policy Toward Russia Based on ‘Provocations,’ Says Erdogan

The policy of the West toward Russia is based on “provocations,” Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on Wednesday.

Erdogan, who has offered to mediate the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, most recently in the impasse over Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, said Wednesday during a visit to Belgrade that that he understands the decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to completely cut off natural gas supplies to Germany which it had been receiving via the Nord Stream pipeline.

“I can say very clearly that I do not find the attitude of the West — no need to mention names — to be correct, because it is a policy based on provocations. As long as you try to wage such a war of provocations, you will not be able to get the needed result,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan helped broker a deal signed at the end of July to allow safe passage for ships carrying grain from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi to world markets amid a sharp rise in food prices, concerns about food shortages, and fears of a global hunger crisis due to the Russo-Ukrainian War.

Erdogan has not joined in sanctions against Russia, which invaded Ukraine in late February, and has supplied Ukraine with weapons and drones. He is reportedly set to meet with Putin next week at a regional summit in Uzbekistan.