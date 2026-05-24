White House Gunman Identified as Nasire Best After Shootout Leaves Suspect Dead, Bystander Critically Wounded

A gunman identified by CNN as 21-year-old Nasire Best was killed Saturday after opening fire near the White House, prompting Secret Service agents to return fire during an exchange that also critically wounded a bystander.

Law enforcement sources told CNN that Best had previous encounters with the Secret Service. In June 2025, he allegedly blocked an entry lane at the White House and claimed he was “God.” He was detained and committed to the Psychiatric Institute of Washington for evaluation.

According to the report, Best was arrested again in July 2025 after attempting to enter a White House driveway. A court later ordered him to stay away from the White House grounds.

Investigators also discovered social media posts in which Best referred to himself as “the real” Osama bin Laden and made statements about harming President Donald Trump, according to a law enforcement source cited by CNN.

According to CNN, Best approached the western gate of the White House and began shooting toward the compound early Saturday evening. The network reported that dozens of shots were heard as journalists were moved into secure areas inside the White House and Secret Service agents armed with rifles took positions on the north lawn.

Fox News reported that the suspect fired three shots from a handgun before Secret Service personnel returned fire and “neutralized the shooter.”

The US Secret Service later confirmed that the suspect died at a hospital after being wounded during the confrontation. A bystander was critically wounded.

“During the shooting, a bystander was also struck by gunfire. It remains unclear whether the bystander was struck by the suspect’s initial gunfire or during the subsequent exchange of gunfire,” a spokesperson said.

The White House later emphasized that the president was not harmed.