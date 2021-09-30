White House Rejected Request for Meeting With PA’s Abbas

The White House reportedly rejected a request from Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to meet with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The report first appeared on Axios on Wednesday. The snub figured in to Abbas’ decision to skip the General Assembly in person and to instead address the assembly via video.

According to Axios’ Barak Ravid, it is unusual for a US president to reject a meeting request from the Palestinians, and it could be seen as another sign of how low the Israeli-Palestinian issue is on Biden’s foreign policy priority list.

The White House reportedly told Abbas that Biden would not have time for bilateral meetings while in New York for the General Assembly and that he would not have time in his schedule to hold a meeting with Abbas in Washington. In the end, Biden did hold three bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

In his speech, Abbas gave Israel a one-year ultimatum to leave the West Bank, saying that no action would lead to a one-state solution whereby the Palestinians would withdraw their recognition of a state of Israel on the 1967 borders.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 12 reported Wednesday evening that Abbas invited two left-wing government ministers, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Frej, both of the Meretz party, to meet with him in Ramallah in the West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett must sign off on such a meeting. He reportedly has expressed reservations about the meeting, but is not preventing it from taking place.