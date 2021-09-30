Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
White House Rejected Request for Meeting With PA’s Abbas
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at a joint press conference in Whitehall, Jan. 16, 2012. (Cabinet Office/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Mahmoud Abbas
Joe Biden
White House
United Nations General Assembly

White House Rejected Request for Meeting With PA’s Abbas

The Media Line Staff
09/30/2021

The White House reportedly rejected a request from Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to meet with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The report first appeared on Axios on Wednesday. The snub figured in to Abbas’ decision to skip the General Assembly in person and to instead address the assembly via video.

According to Axios’ Barak Ravid, it is unusual for a US president to reject a meeting request from the Palestinians, and it could be seen as another sign of how low the Israeli-Palestinian issue is on Biden’s foreign policy priority list.

The White House reportedly told Abbas that Biden would not have time for bilateral meetings while in New York for the General Assembly and that he would not have time in his schedule to hold a meeting with Abbas in Washington. In the end, Biden did hold three bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

In his speech, Abbas gave Israel a one-year ultimatum to leave the West Bank, saying that no action would lead to a one-state solution whereby the Palestinians would withdraw their recognition of a state of Israel on the 1967 borders.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 12 reported Wednesday evening that Abbas invited two left-wing government ministers, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Frej, both of the Meretz party, to meet with him in Ramallah in the West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett must sign off on such a meeting. He reportedly has expressed reservations about the meeting, but is not preventing it from taking place.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.