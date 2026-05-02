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White House Seeks May 11 Netanyahu and Aoun Meeting; Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Beirut January 9, 2025. (Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images)

White House Seeks May 11 Netanyahu and Aoun Meeting; Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets

The Media Line Staff
05/02/2026

US President Donald Trump is seeking to host a May 11 meeting at the White House between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, according to a report by the Lebanese network Al-Mayadeen citing a diplomatic source.

The US Embassy in Lebanon issued a statement supporting the proposed meeting, saying, “A direct meeting between President Aoun and Prime Minister Netanyahu, facilitated by President Trump, would give Lebanon the chance to secure concrete guarantees on full sovereignty, territorial integrity, secure borders, humanitarian and reconstruction support, and the complete restoration of Lebanese state authority over every inch of its territory—guaranteed by the United States.”

Aoun has previously indicated he would not meet directly with Netanyahu, while at other times suggesting such a meeting could take place later in negotiations rather than at the outset.

On Saturday in Beirut, Lebanon Army Commander Rodolphe Haikal met with US General Joseph Clearfield, who heads the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, at an Air Force base. The talks focused on the security situation in Lebanon, regional developments, and ways “to maximize the effectiveness of the existing mechanism and improve its operations,” including strengthening the role of the Lebanese army.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces reported a wave of strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon on Saturday, saying about 70 buildings used by the group were destroyed along with roughly 50 additional infrastructure sites. The military said the targets included command centers, a weapons storage facility, and other structures associated with Hezbollah.

The IDF also said Hezbollah fired several rockets toward Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon, with the projectiles landing in open areas.

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Brig. Gen. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson, issued an evacuation warning for areas in southern Lebanon, calling on residents to leave.

Separately, a drone infiltration alert was triggered at Kibbutz Yiftah in the Upper Galilee, with the IDF saying the details remain under investigation.

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