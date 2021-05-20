WHO Appeals for $7 Million for Gaza, West Bank

The World Health Organization is making an urgent appeal for $7 million to respond to the health crisis in Gaza and the West Bank, exacerbated by the current conflict with Israel.

WHO has developed a comprehensive emergency response plan over six months for which it requires the funding, it said in an appeal to donors and partners issued on Thursday.

The plan includes enhancing trauma and emergency care, providing mental health and phychosocial support, and advocacy for equal and safe access to health care.

“Escalation of violence in the occupied Palestinian territory since May 10 2021 has resulted in a substantial number of fatalities and casualties, placing considerable strain on a health system already overwhelmed by the strains of the global COVID-19 pandemic,” the appeal said.

In the West Bank, there is an urgent need to support essential and emergency health care provision, including supply of medicines, disposables and equipment, including to designated trauma emergency departments,” it also said.