WHO Confirms Dozens Killed in Sudan Hospital

More than 40 people, including children and health care workers, were killed in a devastating weekend attack on Al Mujlad Hospital in Sudan’s West Kordofan region, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed Tuesday.

The attack, which took place Saturday near the front lines between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has drawn international condemnation. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for an end to violence against health facilities, saying, “Attacks on health infrastructure must stop,” though he did not assign blame.

The WHO’s Sudan office reported that six children and five medics were among the dead, and the hospital sustained extensive damage.

Emergency Lawyers, a Sudanese human rights group, accused the Sudanese army of carrying out the strike using a drone and initially reported a lower death toll of nine.

The incident comes as international concern over the conflict in Sudan continues to grow. On Monday, Virginia Gamba, the UN’s acting special adviser on genocide prevention, warned that the risk of genocide remains “very high,” citing ethnically motivated attacks by RSF forces, particularly in the Darfur and Kordofan regions.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been torn by a brutal power struggle between army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and RSF leader Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. The fighting has killed tens of thousands and displaced 13 million people—4 million of whom have fled the country—prompting the UN to call it the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Gamba emphasized that both sides have committed serious human rights violations.