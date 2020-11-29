You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
Light Theme
Log In
WHO Delivers 15 Ventilators to Gaza Hospitals
The World Health Organization delivered 15 ventilators to Gaza to help hospitals deal with a spike in cases of the coronavirus, (Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Gaza
ventilators
coronanvirus

WHO Delivers 15 Ventilators to Gaza Hospitals

The Media Line Staff
11/29/2020

The World Health Organization delivered 15 ventilators to hospitals in Gaza to help deal with a rise in cases of the coronavirus in the coastal strip. The ventilators, which were delivered on Sunday, were donated by Kuwait, Reuters reported. Gaza has some 150 ventilators, with more than half in use, Reuters reported, citing figures from the Gaza Health Ministry. In addition, Gaza hospitals are facing a shortage of oxygen needed to treat patients with the coronavirus, Abdullatif Alhaj of Gaza’s Health Ministry told Reuters. There have been nearly 20,000 coronavirus cases in Gaza since the start of the pandemic, and nearly 100 deaths.

