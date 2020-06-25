Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Binyamin Netanyahu (Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Israel
Binyamin Netanyahu
back taxes
limousine
villa
swimming pool
unemployment
wealthy politician

Who Will Pay Netanyahu’s Back Taxes? Why, the Taxpayer, of Course

The Media Line Staff
06/25/2020

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is making waves of late, and not only because of his plans to annex parts of the West Bank. Parliamentary underlings this week advocated on his behalf before the Knesset’s Finance Committee, saying that while legislation covered income taxes on the prime minister’s job perks starting in 2018, he would suffer “financial ruin” if the equivalent of $270,000 in unpaid taxes going back to 2009 were to be levied now, as has been suggested. In Netanyahu’s defense, some of the taxes are for the provision of a limousine, although this particular vehicle is made even more expensive because it is bullet-proof. But other unpaid taxes stem from work done on the swimming pool and gardens at his private villa in the tony seaside town of Caesarea. This has ruffled more than a few feathers at a time when Israel is reeling from unemployment rates above 20% owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Further ruffling feathers is the fact that Netanyahu is one of the country’s wealthier politicians, worth a cool $14 million. The justification given for the request is that previous prime ministers enjoyed such tax benefits, although financial experts and economic historians have been hard-pressed to find a single example. The committee gave its nod, but the matter will have to undergo scrutiny elsewhere in the country’s bureaucracy.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.