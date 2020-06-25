Who Will Pay Netanyahu’s Back Taxes? Why, the Taxpayer, of Course

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is making waves of late, and not only because of his plans to annex parts of the West Bank. Parliamentary underlings this week advocated on his behalf before the Knesset’s Finance Committee, saying that while legislation covered income taxes on the prime minister’s job perks starting in 2018, he would suffer “financial ruin” if the equivalent of $270,000 in unpaid taxes going back to 2009 were to be levied now, as has been suggested. In Netanyahu’s defense, some of the taxes are for the provision of a limousine, although this particular vehicle is made even more expensive because it is bullet-proof. But other unpaid taxes stem from work done on the swimming pool and gardens at his private villa in the tony seaside town of Caesarea. This has ruffled more than a few feathers at a time when Israel is reeling from unemployment rates above 20% owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Further ruffling feathers is the fact that Netanyahu is one of the country’s wealthier politicians, worth a cool $14 million. The justification given for the request is that previous prime ministers enjoyed such tax benefits, although financial experts and economic historians have been hard-pressed to find a single example. The committee gave its nod, but the matter will have to undergo scrutiny elsewhere in the country’s bureaucracy.