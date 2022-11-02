Donate
With 80% of Votes Counted, Netanyahu-Led Bloc In Front
Former Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party leader Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara cast their votes in the Israeli general election on Nov. 1, 2022 in Jerusalem, Israel. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)
News Updates
Israel election
Netanyahu

The Media Line Staff
11/02/2022

As of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, nearly 80% of the votes have been counted in Israel’s parliamentary election. According to the results so far, former prime minister Binyamin Netanyau’s Likud party will receive 31 seats in the new Knesset, with Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party at 24 seats. The right-wing block currently sits at 65 seats, which is enough to form a majority government in the 120-seat parliament.

The United Arab List-Raam party has passed the electoral threshold to receive four seats, while the left-wing Meretz party has failed to do so.

But with 20% of the votes left to be counted, the seat distribution could still change. Some 4,843,023 Israelis voted in Tuesday’s election, or 71.3% of eligible voters.

