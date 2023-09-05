Donate
With New Federal Authority on Gaming, UAE Eyes Casino Profits
The Media Line Staff
09/05/2023

The United Arab Emirates has created a new federal authority to regulate “commercial gaming,” according to a Sunday announcement by state-run news agency WAM.

The agency, known as the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, will “create a socially responsible and well-regulated gaming environment, ensuring that all participants adhere to strict guidelines and comply with the highest standards,” as well as “coordinate regulatory activities, manage licensing nationally and facilitate unlocking the economic potential of commercial gaming responsibly,” WAM reported.

While casinos are uncommon in the region due to Islamic strictures against gambling, both Egypt and Lebanon operate them. UAE may be looking to get on board in order to bring in revenue and support tourism, especially in Dubai.

This is only the UAE’s latest move toward developing gaming, which could bring in as much as $6.6 billion annually, according to Bloomberg. Casino firms Aria, MGM, and the Bellagio are involved in ongoing construction projects, and last year emirate Ras al-Khaimah announced a deal with Las Vegas-based casino company Wynn Resorts worth billions. This project was labeled an “integrated resort,” meaning an all-inclusive hotel with a casino.

The new agency, which also brings rumors of a new national lottery, will be headed by Kevin Mullally, former director of the Missouri Gaming Commission. The chairman of the board of directors was named as Jim Murren, former CEO of MGM Resorts, which includes casinos.

