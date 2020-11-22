Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
With Parole Lifted, Spy-for-Israel Jonathan Pollard Plans Move to Israel
Hebrew sign in support of Jonathan Pollard, Jerusalem, Israel, Feb. 19, 2007. (Tamar Hayardeni/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Jonathan Pollard
US Justice Department
espionage
Israel

With Parole Lifted, Spy-for-Israel Jonathan Pollard Plans Move to Israel

The Media Line Staff
11/22/2020

Spy-for-Israel Jonathan Pollard and his wife, Esther, plan to move to Israel now that the harsh restrictions on his parole have been lifted, but they will wait until her medical condition allows it. The US Justice Department on Friday declined to extend Pollard’s five-year parole, paving the way for him to live in Israel, his stated goal. Pollard reportedly could arrive for a visit in Israel as early as next month. His wife currently is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer. Pollard, a naval intelligence analyst, pleaded guilty to spying for Israel and was sentenced to life in prison. He was released from prison in 2015 but placed under restrictive conditions. The Justice Department said in a statement that “the US Parole Commission has found that there is no evidence to conclude that he is likely to violate the law.” Pollard’s parole restrictions required him to wear a wrist monitor, placed him under a 7 pm to 7 am curfew, and restricted his job options. “Over the years we have shared in Jonathan Pollard’s pain and felt a responsibility and commitment to bring about his release. Now we will be able to welcome him and his family home,” Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin said in a statement.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.