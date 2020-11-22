With Parole Lifted, Spy-for-Israel Jonathan Pollard Plans Move to Israel

Spy-for-Israel Jonathan Pollard and his wife, Esther, plan to move to Israel now that the harsh restrictions on his parole have been lifted, but they will wait until her medical condition allows it. The US Justice Department on Friday declined to extend Pollard’s five-year parole, paving the way for him to live in Israel, his stated goal. Pollard reportedly could arrive for a visit in Israel as early as next month. His wife currently is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer. Pollard, a naval intelligence analyst, pleaded guilty to spying for Israel and was sentenced to life in prison. He was released from prison in 2015 but placed under restrictive conditions. The Justice Department said in a statement that “the US Parole Commission has found that there is no evidence to conclude that he is likely to violate the law.” Pollard’s parole restrictions required him to wear a wrist monitor, placed him under a 7 pm to 7 am curfew, and restricted his job options. “Over the years we have shared in Jonathan Pollard’s pain and felt a responsibility and commitment to bring about his release. Now we will be able to welcome him and his family home,” Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin said in a statement.