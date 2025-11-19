Donate
Witkoff Meets with Senior Hamas Official as Terror Group Refuses To Disarm
Hamas Arab relations chief Khalil al-Hayya arrives for a press conference during a visit to the Syrian capital Damascus on Oct. 19, 2022. (Louai Beshara/AFP via Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
11/19/2025

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is set to meet senior Hamas officials in Istanbul on Wednesday as part of the ongoing effort to hold the current Gaza cease-fire in place. Diplomats familiar with the arrangements say Khalil al-Hayya will lead the Hamas delegation, marking the second time the two sides have spoken directly since the war began.

Regional outlets, including the Saudi-based A-Sharq, reported that Hamas plans to outline its own ideas for how to move forward with President Trump’s Gaza plan. According to those reports, the group is expected to raise issues such as reconstruction, an Israeli withdrawal, and a proposal for a new administrative structure in Gaza. The United States has not commented publicly on whether it will accept any of those positions.

The meeting follows Hamas’ harsh words regarding the UN Security Council’s (UNSC) approval of US President Donald Trump’s postwar framework for Gaza. Objecting to the requirement that Hamas lay down its arms, the group’s senior official Osama Hamdan told Al-Jazeera, “No clause regarding the disarmament of the resistance was on the table in the Sharm el-Sheikh negotiations. It is unacceptable that we be imposed with the equation of either we are killed or we surrender.”

Palestinian factions released a statement calling the UNSC’s approval of the plan a “tool of guardianship and an international partnership in the genocide of [the Palestinian] people.”

However, the Palestinian Authority expressed support for the US-backed postwar Gaza plan.

