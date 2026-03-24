Woman Killed in Northern Israel Strike; 7 Including Infant, Child, Injured in Bnei Brak Missile Impact

A woman in her 30s was killed in a rocket strike in northern Israel, and seven people, including an infant and a seven-year-old boy, were injured in a separate missile impact in Bnei Brak on Tuesday, as continued fire hit multiple civilian areas across the country.

First responders said the woman was killed in a Hezbollah rocket impact at the Mahanayim Junction. Magen David Adom medics pronounced her dead at the scene and treated two others who were lightly wounded by shrapnel.

Shortly after the fatal strike, additional sirens sounded across the north. In Safed, two people were lightly injured by glass shards as rockets struck the area.

In central Israel, a missile carrying a fragmenting warhead struck Bnei Brak and was not intercepted, according to initial reports. Emergency services said a 23-year-old man was moderately wounded by shrapnel, while six others were treated in light condition, including an infant and a seven-year-old boy.

The impact caused structural damage in Bnei Brak, where part of a balcony collapsed, and in nearby Rosh HaAyin, where a car overturned.

In a separate incident in the south, a staff doctor at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba was wounded when munitions fragments fell near his home after an Iranian missile was intercepted near Nevatim.

Soroka Medical Center said the doctor, Asra Abu Rafa, in his 30s, was in moderate condition. His wife and infant daughter were reported to be in good condition. The hospital also said it was treating 17 people for severe anxiety following the attack.

Emergency teams continued responding to impacts across northern, central, and southern Israel as rocket and missile fire persisted.