Woman. Life. Freedom. Mural Unveiled Near US Supreme Court 

A new mural honoring the Woman. Life. Freedom. movement was unveiled Tuesday near the US Supreme Court, in the backyard of the American Center for Law & Justice. Created by Iranian American filmmaker and artist Hooman Khalili, the work marks the start of his US mural campaign and continues an international project linking the struggle for freedom in Iran with Israel’s fight against terror.

Khalili’s global initiative began in Israel after 17 visits in less than two years, resulting in 18 large-scale murals dedicated to the women of Iran and the universal demand for liberty. Each mural incorporates biblical verses, transforming city walls into “prophetic scrolls” that merge faith, art, and activism.

✌️ Woman. Life. Freedom. Mural to Be Unveiled in Washington, D.C. — October 8, 2025

A Monumental Statement of Solidarity Near the U.S. Supreme Court Washington, D.C. — October 8, 2025 — On Tuesday, October 8th at 12:00 PM, Iranian-American filmmaker and artist Hooman Khalili… pic.twitter.com/YBbQRmlEJG — DCprotests4Iran (@DCprotests4Iran) October 4, 2025

The Washington mural echoes the themes of remembrance and courage found in the eighth mural of the series, unveiled in December 2023 at Jerusalem’s Tolerance Museum. There, the image of 20-year-old Persian-Jewish soldier Shirel Haim-Pour—killed during the Hamas attack on October 7—is composed of photographs of the 1,200 Israeli victims of that massacre. Beside her, the face of Mahsa Amini—the 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman whose 2022 death sparked worldwide protests—is formed from images of 1,000 Iranians killed by the Islamic regime.

By placing the two faces side by side, Khalili’s art draws a direct connection between the victims of Hamas and those oppressed by Iran’s ruling regime, portraying both as part of the same struggle against tyranny. The mural, he says, “is a monumental statement to the world — that freedom, faith, and friendship remain stronger than fear.”

The work also celebrates the historic friendship between Persians and Jews, dating back 3,000 years to the era of Cyrus the Great and Queen Esther. Biblical verses featured in the mural include Esther 4:14 (“You were chosen for such a time as this”), Jeremiah 3:17, and Jeremiah 49:38, emphasizing a shared spiritual destiny rooted in justice and divine purpose.

Tuesday’s event will include remarks from special guests and reflections on the artwork’s scriptural symbolism. The mural’s unveiling marks the beginning of Khalili’s effort to bring the Woman. Life. Freedom. message to public spaces across the United States, where art, faith, and democracy meet.