Women Leaders Summit Winds Down with Focus on Workplace Empowerment
The Media Line President Felice Friedson speaking on day two of the Women Leaders Summit in Dubai, Nov. 3, 2022 (Omnia Al Desoukie)
News Updates
Women Leaders Summit
business women
Dubai
MENA women

The Media Line Staff
11/03/2022

The inaugural Women Leaders Summit in Dubai ended on Thursday afternoon with a series of panels and speeches on empowering women across all sectors of the workforce.

Discussions on the final day of the two-day conference focused on mentoring women, especially in the field of technology; improving inclusion and diversity; and the importance of education in narrowing the disparity between genders.

“It’s education, education and education,” said The Media Line President Felice Friedson, who was chairing the event. “It’s critical to start at a young age. College is too late; gender equality, opportunities for women should start when women are young.”

The summit focused on elevating women in the workplace, bringing together female leaders to share their stories, struggles and journeys to success in order to enlighten and inspire the next generation.

The speakers were a distinct group of women from multiple fields in the region and all leaders in their chosen disciplines. They included Caroline Faraj, the vice president and editor in chief of CNN Arabic; Monica Hernandez Alarcon, HR Director for Egypt and Middle East at General Motors; and Shada Elborno, managing director at Standard Chartered Bank.

 

 

