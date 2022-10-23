Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

Workers Go on Strike in Iran as Protests Enter 6th Week
Protestors attend a rally organized by the "Women Life Freedom Collective" in solidarity with women and protesters in Iran on October 22, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran
Iran protests
Strike

Workers Go on Strike in Iran as Protests Enter 6th Week

The Media Line Staff
10/23/2022

Workers went on strike in Iran as the protests that have engulfed the Islamic Republic began their sixth week. The strike including store employees and factory workers started on Saturday, the start of the work week in Iran. A teachers union in Iran also called for a strike on Sunday and Monday to protest against the deaths of at least two dozen children during crackdowns on demonstrators.

The protests were sparked by the death of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on September 16,   while in custody of the morality police for wearing her hijab improperly. At least 233 people have been killed and thousands arrested since the start of the protests.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, solidarity protests took place in the United States and in some world capitals, including tens of thousands in Berlin, in support of the demonstrators in Iran.

