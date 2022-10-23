Workers Go on Strike in Iran as Protests Enter 6th Week

Workers went on strike in Iran as the protests that have engulfed the Islamic Republic began their sixth week. The strike including store employees and factory workers started on Saturday, the start of the work week in Iran. A teachers union in Iran also called for a strike on Sunday and Monday to protest against the deaths of at least two dozen children during crackdowns on demonstrators.

The protests were sparked by the death of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on September 16, while in custody of the morality police for wearing her hijab improperly. At least 233 people have been killed and thousands arrested since the start of the protests.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, solidarity protests took place in the United States and in some world capitals, including tens of thousands in Berlin, in support of the demonstrators in Iran.