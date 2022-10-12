Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

World Bank Loans $125M to Jordan for Agricultural Development
World Bank Loans $125M to Jordan for Agricultural Development

The Media Line Staff
10/12/2022

The World Bank will loan $125 million to Jordan to support Amman’s agricultural sector, according to an agreement signed in the US on Tuesday. Jordan will use the funds to enhance its climate resilience, increase competitiveness and inclusion, and ensure medium- to long-term food security, the World Bank said in a statement. About 30,000 farming households will be provided with financing to adopt climate-smart and water-efficient agriculture practices over the next five years. Some of the funds will be used for needs-based training, helping to create about 12,000 jobs, especially for Jordanian women and youth, and providing economic opportunities for Syrian refugees.

