World Bank Pledges $194 Million for Education, Water Projects in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province

The World Bank has approved $194 million in financing for two major development initiatives in Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least developed province. Announced on Wednesday, the funding will support improvements in education access and water security as part of the World Bank’s 10-year Country Partnership Framework with Pakistan.

The package includes $100 million for the Getting Results Access and Delivery of Quality Education Services in Balochistan (GRADES-Balochistan) project and $94 million for the Balochistan Water Security and Productivity Improvement Project (BWSPIP).

“These projects are designed to reduce learning poverty and enhance climate resilience in Balochistan,” said Najy Benhassine, World Bank country director for Pakistan. “The World Bank remains committed to supporting Balochistan through strategic investments in infrastructure and human development to build the foundations for more job creation, poverty reduction, and stronger resilience.”

GRADES-Balochistan is expected to benefit about 250,000 students by investing in early childhood and primary education. It will focus on boosting school enrollment, improving foundational learning, and constructing climate-resilient classrooms. The initiative will also provide transportation, support double-shift schooling, and develop public-private education partnerships. Scholarships will be awarded to 400 female students training to become teachers, and 5,000 teachers will receive ongoing professional development.

“The project is a strategically important initiative that addresses critical gaps in access to and quality of pre-primary and primary education,” said Inga Afanasieva, team leader for GRADES-Balochistan. “It also enhances environmental sustainability and disaster resilience—priorities for both the province and the World Bank.”

The BWSPIP, targeting the cities of Quetta and the Kachi Plain, aims to improve water supply services for up to 500,000 people and provide climate-resilient infrastructure to 80,000 more. It includes flood protection, expanded irrigation access, and support for local water management, with a special emphasis on involving women in decision-making.

Carolina Dominguez Torres, task team leader for BWSPIP, said the project “supports Pakistan’s Resilient Recovery Framework and will provide long-term benefits for both rural farming communities and urban residents. It’s about improving water management and building resilience in a climate-vulnerable region.”

Balochistan spans nearly 44% of Pakistan’s landmass but continues to rank lowest in nearly every socio-economic indicator. The province suffers from widespread poverty, weak infrastructure, poor health and education systems, and chronic water shortages. Long-standing grievances over federal neglect and underinvestment have fueled unrest and armed resistance, including attacks by separatist groups.

While experts caution that the World Bank’s latest investments won’t solve all of Balochistan’s structural challenges, many view the funding as a welcome and necessary step toward more inclusive development.

“This initiative will not only empower women but also help cultivate a new generation of local educators and role models,” Imdad Khan Baloch, a Quetta-based analyst, told The Media Line. He praised the effort to promote gender inclusion, especially through the scholarships for female teaching students.

“In recent months, there has been a disturbing trend of terrorist groups in the province using female suicide bombers to carry out attacks,” he added. “It is hoped that with the expansion of education and greater opportunities for women, such a cruel and exploitative trend can be curbed.”

Baloch argued that “empowering women through education is one of the most effective ways to counter radicalization and build a more resilient and peaceful society.”

By focusing on two of Balochistan’s most urgent needs—education and water security—the World Bank hopes its investment will deliver tangible benefits while laying the groundwork for longer-term stability in a region often left behind.