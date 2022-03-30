World Government Summit Meets at Expo 2020 Dubai

The World Government Summit 2022 (WGS2022)is meeting at the Expo 2020 Dubai. The summit, being held under the theme “Shaping Future Governments,” is meeting in Dubai in the last days of the world fair. High-level government officials, senior representatives of international organizations, private sector leaders, thinkers and experts from around the world are attending the annual event, which brings together leaders in government for a global dialogue about governmental process and policies with a focus on the issues of futurism, technology innovation and other topics. Some 110 interactive sessions and panels were scheduled for the two-day event which ends on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates airline, said that the Airbus A380 is set to remain a key part of the Emirates fleet for the next 10-15 years as consumer demand and slot restrictions at airports around the world ensure the jumbo liner remains a viable option. The future of the jumbo liner has been in doubt due to rising fuel prices and reduced slot capacity at global airports.

“In the time that we’ve had them, and prior to the pandemic, the A380s have produced about 80 percent of our profits. The consumer demand is huge for them is astronomical,” he said. “We’re going to refurbish them, refresh them, put more innovation into them, and they’re going to be something really special. Watch this space.”