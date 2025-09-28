World Jewish Congress President Ron Lauder and al-Sharaa Discuss Impasse in Syria-Israel Talks 

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa held a meeting with Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, at the headquarters of the Syrian Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

A source at Syria’s official channel told The Media Line that the talks focused on Syrian-Israeli negotiations, within the framework of international efforts to advance progress on this stalled track.

Lauder is known for his active role in mediation attempts since the 1990s and is regarded as a figure trusted by different parties due to his political experience and international connections.

Alongside the meeting, al-Sharaa pursued intensive diplomatic activity in New York, holding talks with several Arab and international leaders and officials. On Sept. 24, he addressed the UN General Assembly, becoming the first Syrian president to speak there since 1967.

Despite media and diplomatic expectations of a major breakthrough and a possible agreement with Israel during the meetings, no such announcement was made. Reuters, citing four informed sources, reported that the negotiations had come close to a comprehensive security agreement after secret rounds in Baku, Paris and London under US mediation.

The process broke down at the last moment over Israel’s demand to establish a “humanitarian corridor” linking it to the southern Syrian province of As-Suwayda, a condition Damascus rejected, leading to the collapse of the talks. US Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack denied this account in press statements.

Syrian-Israeli negotiations date back to the 1990s and included key rounds in Washington, Geneva, and Shepherdstown, though none produced a final agreement.

Any potential settlement holds wider regional implications, tied to Middle East power balances and the expanding US role in managing conflicts.

Lauder is regarded as one of the most prominent unofficial channels in efforts to bridge differences, drawing on his influence and international networks.

The Syrian Israeli issue remains entangled in complexities involving occupied territories, security requirements and disputed humanitarian arrangements.

Although the international climate favors a settlement, political and on-the-ground obstacles continue to block tangible progress.