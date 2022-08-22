World Leaders Discuss Efforts To Revive Iran Nuclear Deal

The leaders of the United States, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom discussed the efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in a joint conversation on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the White House. US President Joe Biden, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom “discussed ongoing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, the need to strengthen support for partners in the Middle East region, and joint efforts to deter and constrain Iran’s destabilizing regional activities,” according to the statement, which was focused on the leaders’ discussion on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the situation at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant.

The discussion comes days after Iran responded to a European Union proposal, what it said was a “final offer,” to revive the nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and the world powers that was first signed in 2015. Iran’s response has not been made public.

Israel’s national security adviser Eyal Hulata reportedly will travel to the US this week to try to convince the United States not to sign on to a new nuclear agreement, which Israel believes is dangerous for the region. US officials reportedly have told Israel recently that a new deal is not immediately forthcoming.