The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
World Leaders Discuss Efforts To Revive Iran Nuclear Deal
Representatives of the European Union, Iran and world powers attend talks on reviving the nuclear agreement at the Grand Hotel in Vienna, Austria on April 6, 2021. (EU Delegation in Vienna / Handout / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran Nuclear Deal
World powers

World Leaders Discuss Efforts To Revive Iran Nuclear Deal

The Media Line Staff
08/22/2022

The leaders of the United States, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom discussed the efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in a joint conversation on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the White House. US President Joe Biden, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom “discussed ongoing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, the need to strengthen support for partners in the Middle East region, and joint efforts to deter and constrain Iran’s destabilizing regional activities,” according to the statement, which was focused on the leaders’ discussion on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the situation at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant.

The discussion comes days after Iran responded to a European Union proposal, what it said was a “final offer,” to revive the nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and the world powers that was first signed in 2015. Iran’s response has not been made public.

Israel’s national security adviser Eyal Hulata reportedly will travel to the US this week to try to convince the United States not to sign on to a new nuclear agreement, which Israel believes is dangerous for the region. US officials reportedly have told Israel recently that a new deal is not immediately forthcoming.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.