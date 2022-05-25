World Leaders, Israeli Officials, Mourn Deaths in Texas School Shooting

Leaders throughout the world, including several Israeli officials, mourned the murder of at least 19 children and 2 adults in a shooting attack at an elementary school in Texas. An 18-year-old gunman used a military-style rifle to shoot up the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday afternoon, the most deadly attack at an elementary school since the attack on the Sandy Hook elementary school in Newton, Conneticuit a decade earlier.

“Israel mourns together with the American people the horrific murder of innocent children and teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Our prayers are with the victims, their families and the American people,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a tweet.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog tweeted: “Horrified to hear news of the murderous rampage at Robb Elementary School in Texas. Our hearts are broken. The death of a child is a tragedy beyond measure, let alone the killing of nineteen innocent children and two adults. Israel joins the people of the United States in grief.”

“We are all devastated by the horrific shooting in Texas. The prayers of the people of Israel are with the families of the victims, the Uvalde community, and the American people,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement.

Pope Francis said on Wednesday during his weekly general audience at St. Peter’s Square in Rome that “It is time to say ‘enough’ to the indiscriminate trafficking of weapons.” He said that the shooting of children in Texas left him “heartbroken.”

“As a nation we have to ask, when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name are we going to do what has to be done? Why are we willing to live with this carnage?” US President Joe Biden said in an address to the nation on Tuesday night.