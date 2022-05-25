The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
World Leaders, Israeli Officials, Mourn Deaths in Texas School Shooting
Law enforcement at the scene of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School where at least 19 children and 2 adults were killed on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)
News Updates
school shooting
Texas
Naftali Bennett

World Leaders, Israeli Officials, Mourn Deaths in Texas School Shooting

The Media Line Staff
05/25/2022

Leaders throughout the world, including several Israeli officials, mourned the murder of at least 19 children and 2 adults in a shooting attack at an elementary school in Texas. An 18-year-old gunman used a military-style rifle to shoot up the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday afternoon, the most deadly attack at an elementary school since the attack on the Sandy Hook elementary school in Newton, Conneticuit a decade earlier.

“Israel mourns together with the American people the horrific murder of innocent children and teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Our prayers are with the victims, their families and the American people,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a tweet.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog tweeted: “Horrified to hear news of the murderous rampage at Robb Elementary School in Texas. Our hearts are broken. The death of a child is a tragedy beyond measure, let alone the killing of nineteen innocent children and two adults. Israel joins the people of the United States in grief.”

“We are all devastated by the horrific shooting in Texas. The prayers of the people of Israel are with the families of the victims, the Uvalde community, and the American people,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement.

Pope Francis said on Wednesday during his weekly general audience at St. Peter’s Square in Rome that “It is time to say ‘enough’ to the indiscriminate trafficking of weapons.” He said that the shooting of children in Texas left him “heartbroken.”

“As a nation we have to ask, when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name are we going to do what has to be done? Why are we willing to live with this carnage?” US President Joe Biden said in an address to the nation on Tuesday night.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.