World Waits as US Continues to Count Presidential Ballots
A poll worker in Tallahassee, Florida, separates mail-in ballots from their security envelopes for counting on November 3. (Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)
World Waits as US Continues to Count Presidential Ballots

The Media Line Staff
11/04/2020

The outcome of the United States presidential election remains in limbo as ballots continue to be counted, not only from those who voted on Tuesday, November 3, but from the more than 100 million Americans who voted prior to Election Day. Whereas President Donald Trump held an enthusiastic early morning victory speech, Democratic candidate and former vice president Joe Biden told his supporters to trust the process, preaching patience in a late-night speech. With results in the major Rust Belt states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania too close to call, neither candidate could claim outright victory. Pundits, analysts and politicians are saying that it could be days before a winner can be accurately announced. Both Republicans and Democrats announced that they are ready to go to the courts and, if necessary, all the way to the Supreme Court to fight their case over alleged ballot irregularities. At present, US citizens and people abroad wait for results that will push one of the candidates to the 270 Electoral College vote-threshold required to win the election.

