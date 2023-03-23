Donate
Light Theme
Log In
World Water Day Marked at UN
(Pixabay)
News Updates
World Water Day
United Nations

World Water Day Marked at UN

The Media Line Staff
03/23/2023

The international community marked World Water Day on Wednesday, with this year dedicated to “accelerating change to solve the water and sanitation crisis.” Global leaders met at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday for a water conference, meant to “zero in on the global water crisis and the need to protect this precious resource as a basic human right for the planet’s 8 billion people,” according to a statement from the UN.

Some 2 billion people lack safe drinking water; 3.6 billion people lack safe sanitation; and almost half a million people die from water-related infectious diseases every year, Emomali Rahmon, president of Tajikistan and a co-chairman of the conference, told the attendees of the international conference. He announced that Tajikistan will host a high-level international conference on glacier preservation in 2025.

World Water Day, an annual United Nations observance day, was first marked in 1993 after being proposed at the 1992 United Nations Conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro.

“We are draining humanity’s lifeblood through vampiric overconsumption and unsustainable use and evaporating it through global heating,” António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, said. He called for water to serve as a key driver across economies and policymaking as water and climate policies are integrated. “Now is the moment for game-changing commitments to bring the Water Action Agenda to life,” he said.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.