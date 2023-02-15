World’s Largest Floating Library Welcomes 25,000 Visitors in Jordanian Port

Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating library, has welcomed over 25,000 visitors since it opened to the public on January 26 at the Jordanian port of Aqaba. With more than 5,000 books onboard, the floating library offers diverse cultural events and activities, such as live performances and educational workshops, according to the project manager in Jordan, Jabulani Mlambo.

The 132-meter-long ship is owned by GBA Ships, a Germany-based charitable organization, and has visited more than 100 ports worldwide with the aim of spreading “knowledge and hope.” It carries over 350 volunteers from 70 different nationalities, who work to share knowledge and help people in need.

Mlambo stated that Logos Hope’s purpose is to spread knowledge and hope wherever it goes. With an impressive selection of books and cultural events, the floating library provides a unique opportunity for visitors to learn and engage in educational activities.