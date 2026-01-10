X Replaces Iranian Regime Flag Emoji With Lion-and-Sun Symbol  

Social media platform X, at the urging of those opposing the Iranian regime, replaced the Iranian regime flag with one displaying a lion and sun, the emblem that symbolized Iran for centuries.

The move is seen as a show of support for anti-regime demonstrators who have been taking to the streets for nearly two weeks.

Ynet reports that someone who criticized the Iranian regime on Saturday tweeted a request to change the flag to the head of X’s product department, Nikita Bier, who responded, “Give me a few hours.” Since then, X has replaced the flag emoji throughout the network, including on the account of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

BREAKING: X officially changed the Iranian flag emoji to the Lion and Sun flag, now live on the web. pic.twitter.com/kIlUSX4hav — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) January 10, 2026

Also on X Saturday, exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi urged demonstrators to intensify the nationwide uprising by pushing into major urban centers and holding those areas. He also appealed to “workers and employees in key sectors of the economy, especially transportation, oil, gas, and energy” to begin a sweeping strike aimed at limiting the regime’s ability to react.

Pahlavi has emerged as a central voice for the protest movement, asserting that the current wave of demonstrations represents a decisive juncture. His call comes as critics increasingly argue that Western media have not conveyed the full extent of the unrest.

Nationwide protests in Iran neared their second week on Saturday as authorities expanded their crackdown in several cities, prompting reports of growing casualties and mass detentions. The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said at least 65 people have been killed and more than 2,300 arrested since the unrest began—figures that activists warn are likely higher due to the ongoing internet blackout.