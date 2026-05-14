Xi Declares ‘New Crossroads’ in Ties With US, but Warns Taiwan Must Be ‘Handled Properly’  

Chinese leader Xi Jinping declared a “new crossroads” in China’s relationship with the United States during talks with President Trump in Beijing on Thursday, while warning that Taiwan remains “the most important issue in China-US relations” and could create a “very dangerous situation” if mishandled.

Taiwan criticized the remarks afterward, saying China is the “sole source” of insecurity in the region after Xi said Taiwanese independence is “irreconcilable” with peace.

The meeting began on Wednesday with a formal welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People before the leaders held talks and later visited the Temple of Heaven, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Another day of discussions and a state banquet were scheduled to follow.

President Trump is on the ground in China meeting directly with President Xi to stabilize the U.S.-China relationship and advance American interests. https://t.co/I1rsBV2jfQ — U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue (@USAmbChina) May 13, 2026

Chinese state media said Xi and Trump discussed the Middle East and the war in Ukraine during their meetings. President Trump was expected to encourage Xi to press Iran, a Beijing ally, to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for global oil trade.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News that Washington hopes “to convince China to play a more active role in trying to persuade Iran to cease its activities in the Gulf.”

A Chinese government readout said Xi and President Trump agreed to pursue a “constructive strategic stable relationship” and reverse the recent deterioration in ties between the two countries. Xi said the relationship should be characterized by cooperation, “well-regulated competition,” and lasting stability despite “manageable differences.”

The readout also said Chinese and US economic and trade teams “reached an overall balanced and positive outcome” during discussions held on Wednesday ahead of the Trump-Xi meeting.

Xi said the two countries should cooperate in areas including trade, health, agriculture, tourism, law enforcement, and people-to-people exchanges. He also called for both sides to “make good use of political and diplomatic channels as well as military-to-military communication mechanisms.”

US business executives traveling with President Trump, including Tim Cook and Elon Musk, met with Xi. President Trump told Xi the executives had come to China to “pay respects” and build business ties.

The United States had not yet released its official account of the meeting.