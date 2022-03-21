Yacht Linked to Russian-Israeli Billionaire Docks in Turkey

A yacht linked to Russian billionaire and Israeli citizen Roman Abramovich docked in southwest Turkey on Monday, Reuters reported, citing ship tracking data. The ship characterized as a superyacht avoided European Union waters to get there, according to the report.

Abramovich was included on an EU blacklist of Russian oligarchs linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has led to the seizure of yachts and other luxury items. It had previously been undergoing repairs in a shipyard in Barcelona.

The report noted that Abramovich had made at least two trips by jet between Turkish city of city of Bodrum, where the yacht is now docked, and Moscow in three days, citing flight tracking data.