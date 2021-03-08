Yemen Government, Qatar Resume Diplomatic Relations
Yemen’s internationally recognized government has resumed diplomatic ties with Qatar. The Yemeni Foreign Ministry made the announcement on Sunday, following talks in Doha, The two governments said they would work to coordinate a diplomatic position on Yemen’s civil war, and called for the end of the six-year conflict. The announcement comes three months after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt repaired relations with Qatar after a three-year standoff.