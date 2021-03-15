Yemen Houthis launch drones on Saudi airport, air base

The Houthis in Yemen launched armed drones on an airport and an air base located in a civilian town in southern Saudi Arabia.

The drones were launched on Sunday on the Abha International Airport and at the base in the town of Khamis Mushait.

A Houthi spokesman announced the attack, tweeting on Monday that “It is part of our legitimate right to respond to the crimes of the aggression and its continuing blockade.”

The Saudi-led coalition said on Sunday that it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthis in Yemen that it said was meant to target civilians in Khamis Mushait.