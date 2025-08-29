Yemen Media Reports Houthi Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Yemeni media reported Friday that the prime minister of the Iran-backed Houthi movement was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the capital, Sanaa.

According to Al-Jumhuriya, an anti-Houthi channel broadcasting from Aden, Ahmed al-Rahawi was struck while inside an apartment in the Bayt Baws neighborhood. The Aden Al-Ghad newspaper carried a similar account, saying he was killed along with several close associates. Al-Rahawi had served as the Houthis’ prime minister for about a year, holding a largely administrative position within the unrecognized government.

The strike appeared to be separate from another Israeli attack on Thursday that reportedly targeted a gathering of senior Houthi leaders during a speech by group leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi. Yemeni outlets and security officials described it as a type of cabinet meeting that included both ministers and top military figures. Among the ten officers believed to have been killed were the Houthi defense minister and the chief of staff, the latter of whom had previously been wounded in an earlier strike attributed to Israel.

Israel’s military confirmed it struck what it described as a Houthi terrorist regime military target in the Sanaa area. An Israeli security official told Yemeni outlets that the main objective was to hit senior leadership, adding, “We estimate that we succeeded.”