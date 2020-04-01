Yemeni Activists Launch Campaign to Free Prisoners Amid COVID-19 Fears

Yemeni activists Tuesday launched a three-day social media campaign calling for the release prisoners from Yemeni prisons as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps the world. The campaign, under the hashtag #SaveYemeniPrisoners, aims to pressure all parties to the Yemen conflict to release all detainees as well as to initiate important humanitarian initiatives. Prisoners in Yemen are held in dire conditions lacking in essential health and sanitary facilities, which threatens not only their lives but also those of residents beyond prison walls, Latifa Jamel, the campaign coordinator, said. Jamel called on activists and media outlets to participate actively in this campaign out of responsibility for this urgent humanitarian cause. Local and international human rights and humanitarian organizations are participating in the campaign to demand the rescue of Yemeni prisoners. A petition in support of the campaign can be read and signed here.