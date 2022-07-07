The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Yemeni Gov’t, Houthi Rebels Agree To Consolidate Truce During Eid al-Adha
News Updates
YEMEN
Yemen Civil War
Houthi rebels
Truce

Yemeni Gov’t, Houthi Rebels Agree To Consolidate Truce During Eid al-Adha

The Media Line Staff
07/07/2022

Yemen’s warring factions have agreed to “consolidate” the current truce during the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced on Wednesday. “The parties agreed to consolidate their commitment to the current truce through a continued halt of all offensive ground, aerial, and maritime military operations, inside and outside of Yemen, and freezing current military positions on the ground,” Grundberg said in a statement released by his office. The agreement was a result of talks held in Jordan’s capital, Amman, facilitated by Grundberg’s military adviser, Brig. Gen. Anthony Hayward. The sides also agreed to moderate their rhetoric in public statements and media and show care for the safety, well-being, and protection of civilians. The current nationwide cease-fire went into effect on April 2, but the internationally recognized government supported by the Saudi-led coalition, and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, have each accused the other of violating the terms of the truce.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.