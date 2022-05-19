The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Yemeni Minister Accuses Houthi Rebels of Using Child Soldiers
A Yemeni boy holds a Kalashnikov assault rifle during a gathering of newly-recruited Houthi fighters in the capital Sanaa, on July 16, 2017. (Mohammed Huwais/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Houthi rebels
child soldiers
YEMEN
Moammar Al-Eryani

Yemeni Minister Accuses Houthi Rebels of Using Child Soldiers

The Media Line Staff
05/19/2022

The Yemeni government on Wednesday charged Houthi rebels with enlisting child soldiers in the conflict. Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani accused the rebels of running summer camps within their territory with the disguised intention of converting children to the Houthi cause. Eryani said in a statement that the Houthi militia speaks openly through its media outlets about brainwashing children with extremist thoughts imported from Iran, training them to fight, and sending to the front lines as cannon fodder in their “hopeless battles in implementation of Iranian expansion policies.” Eryani called for a stronger response from the international community to the use of child soldiers, “in gross violation of international laws and conventions.” The Houthi rebels, who have not responded to the allegation, have a poor record of utilizing child soldiers, with a 2018 humanitarian report suggesting that over 19,500 children were engaged in the fighting, of which the United Nations has confirmed approximately 3,500 cases. This comes after an agreement in April, during which the Houthis told the UN that they would cease employing children in their forces.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.