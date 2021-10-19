Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Yemen’s War Has Killed or Maimed 10,000 Children, UNICEF Reports
13-year-old Kholood (C) and her two sisters, Jana and Anhar, go to school, Taizz, Yemen, Feb. 2021. (©UNICEF/Al-Basha)
News Updates
Yemen Civil War
Children

Yemen’s War Has Killed or Maimed 10,000 Children, UNICEF Reports

The Media Line Staff
10/19/2021

More than 10,000 children in Yemen have been killed or maimed during the last six years of civil war in the country. The figure was announced on Tuesday by the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF.

The total means that some four children have been killed or maimed each day since a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in March 2015 after the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group took over the country’s capital. There are likely even more deaths of and injuries to children, UNICEF spokesman James Elder said in Geneva after returning from a trip to Yemen, since many go unreported. He called reaching the figure of 10,000 a “shameful milestone.”

The war in Yemen is considered the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.