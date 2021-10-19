Yemen’s War Has Killed or Maimed 10,000 Children, UNICEF Reports

More than 10,000 children in Yemen have been killed or maimed during the last six years of civil war in the country. The figure was announced on Tuesday by the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF.

The total means that some four children have been killed or maimed each day since a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in March 2015 after the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group took over the country’s capital. There are likely even more deaths of and injuries to children, UNICEF spokesman James Elder said in Geneva after returning from a trip to Yemen, since many go unreported. He called reaching the figure of 10,000 a “shameful milestone.”

The war in Yemen is considered the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.