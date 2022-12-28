It's the glowing season of lights.

This year light a candle for truth and democracy.

Support The Media Line 365 nights a year in shining the light of trusted news.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Yoav Galant Named Israel’s Next Defense Minister
Israel's newly named Defense Minister Yoav Galant pictured in 2010 in Beersheba in southern Israel when he served as head of IDF Southern Command. (IDF via Flickr)
News Updates
Yoav Galant
defense minister
Israel

Yoav Galant Named Israel’s Next Defense Minister

The Media Line Staff
12/28/2022

Israel’s Prime Minister-designate Binyamin Netanyahu named former Israel Defense Forces Maj. Gen. Yoav Galant, a member of his Likud party, to serve as defense minister in his new cabinet on Wednesday, a day before the new government was slated to be sworn in. Some aspects of overseeing the Defense Ministry will fall to coalition lawmaker Bezalel Smotrich, head of the Religious Zionism party, who will oversee civil administration and government activities in the West Bank.

Galant joined Likud in 2018. Prior to that he was a member of the short-lived Kulanu party, where he served as construction and housing minister, and then as minister of aliyah, followed by minister of education as a lawmaker for Likud.

Galant served as head of IDF Southern Command, as well as commander of the Gaza Division, the 340th Idan Armored Division and the Shayetet 13 naval commando unit.

Also on Wednesday, Netanyahu appointed Israel Katz to serve as foreign minister, a post he previously held in 2020. Tzachi Hanegbi was named on Tuesday as the next national security adviser.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.